Winter Olympics: Chinese figure skating judge Huang Feng to judge at Beijing

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Beijing 2022 ice rink
Huang Feng will be a technical judge at the Beijing Winter Olympics despite serving a ban for biased judging previously

Chinese figure skating judge Huang Feng, who has previously served a suspension for biased judging, will act as a technical judge at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Huang received a one-year ban in June 2018 for giving preferential marks to a Chinese pair at the 2018 Games.

The International Skating Union (ISU) said he had shown "systematic bias".

Huang's role will see him supervise technical specialists and have the power to propose corrections.

When Huang was suspended in 2018, the ISU further added: "The seriousness of his misconduct is aggravated by the fact that it was committed at the Olympic Winter Games, the doubtlessly most important and prestigious competition that exists in figure skating."

His appointment as a technical controller for the Beijing Games has been questioned by the Canadian pair who were impacted by his scoring at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018.

Meagan Duhamel and partner Eric Radford won bronze but Duhamel said that a study of the scores showed Huang had been particularly harsh in marking some competitors.

"You should not be allowed to be suspended and your reward is working the next Olympics," Duhamel said.

"We as a sport have been trying to clear those people out, not welcome them back in."

