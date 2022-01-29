Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Izzy Atkin plans to still compete in the slopestyle event

Team GB freestyle skier Izzy Atkin says she has withdrawn from the big air competition at the Winter Olympics as she continues her recovery from a broken pelvis.

Atkin aims to still compete in Beijing in the slopestyle - the event in which she won Olympic bronze in 2018.

The 23-year-old broke her pelvis at the Dew Tour in Colorado in December.

Writing on social media, she said she was "proud" to be back on skis after just six weeks.

"All the doctors said my timeline would be impossibly ambitious but I've been giving rehab everything I've got," said Atkin.

"I still have some targets I need to meet (and doctor's clearance) before I hurl myself through a slopestyle run again but I couldn't be happier to be back doing what I love.

"I have made the tough decision to pull out of big air to give me more time at home to strengthen and prepare for the slopestyle event.

"I know my Olympic dream is going to look a little different this time around but given where I was less than a month ago I will be stoked to even be able to ski in Beijing."

Team GB is still awaiting confirmation of Atkin's big air withdrawal.

The women's slopestyle takes place on 14 February, while Atkin's younger sister, Zoe, will make her Olympic debut in the halfpipe on 17-18 February.

Bankes wins World Cup bronze

Elsewhere, Charlotte Bankes took bronze in the final snowboard cross World Cup before the Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Bankes, the current world champion in the event, will make her Olympic debut for Team GB in Beijing, after switching allegiance from France in 2018.

She finished third behind 2018 Olympic champion Michela Moioli of Italy and France's Chloe Trespeuch.

The women's snowboard cross event takes place on 9 February at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.