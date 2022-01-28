'I don't know if there's another sport quite like it' - Ryding celebrates slalom victory in Kitzbuhel, Austria

Dave Ryding says his historic World Cup gold medal has broken the ceiling for future skiing generations.

The 35-year-old won Britain's first alpine skiing gold medal in the Kitzbuhel slalom last weekend.

Having competed at three Olympics, Ryding, from Lancashire, says he is "going for a medal" in Beijing.

"I've been smashing my head against this brick ceiling trying to achieve this win ever since I got my first podium in Kitzbuhel in 2017," he said.

"I always believed I could do it, and to finally do it, hopefully that ceiling's been broken and that means it's easier for the next generation."

Asked whether his achievement in Austria had changed British skiing forever, Ryding told BBC Sport: "I don't have to say any more, 'it is possible to win one, never give up', because they've seen it and the most powerful thing in life is to see it with your own eyes."

Ryding had a blip in his next race on Tuesday in Schladming, finishing 20th behind younger team-mate Billy Major. But he described the "slap back to reality" as "a good thing", despite the disappointment.

"I got some things wrong," Ryding said. "I felt good. I wasn't feeling any physical hangovers from Saturday. But I made some mistakes in the process of the equipment and how I raced the evening.

"I'm super critical of myself, I always have been. That's how I approached my career and I won't stop doing that. You have to get all these things right or you won't have a chance. So back to work, back to the gym this afternoon, and that will be my first session towards China."

The Winter Olympics begin on 4 February in Beijing and the men's slalom is scheduled for 16 February external-link .

"People always laugh when you have a bold ambition. There's always going to be the doubters but you've got to believe in your goal and go for it. Sure, I'll be going for a medal at the Olympics," he said.

"I've proven this year that I was skiing good, whether it was my fifth place in Val d'Isere in the very first race or what I was doing in other races, I knew I was skiing well.

"Going to the Olympics it's still the same process, the same mindset. Expectations go up from everyone else. I think I'll go in very similar, because I know it's very competitive with 12 to 15 different people on the podium already this year.

"But it's good to know that what I'm doing is working, and just keep doing what you're doing, but don't forget the work that goes in. That's the most important thing."