Eve Muirhead will compete in her fourth Olympics in Beijing

24th Winter Olympic Games Hosts: Beijing, China Dates : 4-20 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app

There's not much Eve Muirhead hasn't experienced in curling as she prepares to compete at her fourth Olympics.

Some things are different from the previous three, though. A new hip, a fresh team, and a different environment in the Covid-restricted bubble of Beijing.

The last four years have been a test for the 31-year-old Scot who, after narrowly missing out on a medal in Pyeongchang four years ago, finally had surgery on her ailing hip.

She then battled back to fitness in her garage during lockdown but struggled for consistency, eventually securing Team GB their Olympic spot at the last minute, after leading her rink through a tense qualifier.

Now it's time to tackle some unfinished business.

"The one medal I am missing is the Olympic gold," Muirhead says. "It's a dream of mine to get that medal. I know it's going to be tough, but I know we are capable of doing it."

'Light at the end of the tunnel'

The prospect of a gold medal seemed miles away when Muirhead lay stiff in her hospital bed after surgery in 2018.

The injury had been gnawing away at her for years and the end of another Olympic cycle finally provided the chance to fix it. However, there was always the concern she would never quite be the same.

"It certainly did go through my head that I didn't know if I could curl again, or if I would be as good again," she says.

"It's quite scary when you're lying in your hospital bed and your competitors are practising, getting better, winning tournaments, and you feel like you're falling away from them."

But back Muirhead came. After getting back on her feet she got back on the ice, before the pandemic struck and wiped out the sporting calendar.

As tough as it was to be stuck at home, Muirhead improvised and made the most of it. She hit the gym - in her garage - and got to work strengthening her hip.

"In a way it was a bit of a blessing in disguise," she says.

However, the transition back to the ice wasn't smooth. When the curling calendar resumed Muirhead and her team were soon thrust into the 2021 World Championship bubble in Calgary, Canada.

The joyless situation away from competing - isolating in hotel rooms with no social interactions - will be a valuable experience with these Olympics in mind, but the Scottish rink suffered.

They failed to secure Britain's spot at the Beijing Games and were forced into a squad selection process. Suddenly Muirhead's hopes of a fourth Olympics were in jeopardy.

The current group of Muirhead, Jen Dodds, Vicky Wright, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith emerged and were tasked with representing Scotland at the European Championships in Norway, before taking part in the Olympic qualifying tournament in the Netherlands. It was last chance saloon.

But not only did they sweep to the European title - Muirhead's third - they recovered from two early defeats to win five on the spin in the qualifier and seal a place in Beijing.

"It made us realise we had to prove ourselves individually and as a squad as well," Muirhead says of the selection process.

"Winning the Europeans this year was very special. A title that I wasn't sure I would ever win again. You do question if you're ever going to be on the podium again after a lot of downs.

"But it was a lot of great reassurance that the hard work we'd put in as a team, the hours we'd put in practising and training in the gym - there was light of the end of the tunnel."

'I'd still play the same shot'

Eve Muirhead has unfinished business at her fourth Olympics, which she began as a Team GB flagbearer at the opening ceremony

Now the newly-assembled team's focus is fully on the Olympics. Muirhead is the only one to have been to a Games before, and personally has mixed memories.

In Vancouver in 2010 she became the youngest ever Olympic skip at just 19, but the team failed to make the play-offs, and the most vivid moment was Muirhead breaking her broom after hitting it off the ice in a match against Denmark.

Four years later in Sochi - and in the same 12 months in which she became world champion - came the bronze medal when Muirhead's final stone clinched a 6-5 win over Switzerland.

In Pyeongchang in 2018 it was a different story as her risky shot for victory went wrong, handing Japan the bronze medal, when there as an easier option to force an extra end.

"You always remember the misses and never really praise yourself for the good shots," Muirhead admits. "I'd definitely say that shot plays over in my head more than the shot to win a medal, which is wrong. I'll try and change that but it's difficult.

"I definitely wouldn't change anything I did. I still think today I would play the same shot."

Given the near miss last time and the often difficult journey to make it to a fourth Olympics, Muirhead could be forgiven for getting carried away at the prospect of that elusive gold.

She began the Games by carrying the flag for Team GB, and is determined to end it on a high too.

"Individually it would mean a lot," she says. "I can never think of me as an individual when it comes to curling because it is a team sport. If it wasn't for the other girls, they wouldn't allow me to play that last shot. So as a team we would be over the moon to get on the podium.

"We've proven we can beat every single team who are at the Olympics. We're going to play the best we can and enjoy it.

"We know we've got all the fans at home, we're going do GB proud and we'll see what happens."