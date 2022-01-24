Winter Olympics: Ellia Smeding to be Team GB's first female long track speed skater for 42 years

Ellia Smeding
Ellia Smeding had two top-10 finishes at the European Speed Skating Championships in January

Ellia Smeding will be the first female long track speed skater to represent Britain for 42 years at Beijing 2022.

Smeding, 23, called it a "dream come true" and will race in the 1,000m and 1500m after being named as the 50th and final member of Team GB for the Games.

The 23-year-old, who joins her partner Cornelius Kersten in Team GB, set new national records in the 500m, 1,000m and 1500m in December.

"I'm hoping to put my best races down at the Games," she said.

"I'm so excited to share this experience with Cornelius, and to have two long track speed skaters at the Olympic Winter Games will hopefully inspire a future generation of skaters."

Smeding takes her place in a squad containing three returning medallists and four athletes who will be participating in their fourth Games.

Izzy Atkin, Laura Deas and Eve Muirhead have all previously won bronze medals, while Muirhead, Andrew Musgrave, Dave Ryding and Andrew Young are competing for the fourth time.

