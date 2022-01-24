Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Lloyd Wallace will be competing in his second Winter Olympics for Team GB in Beijing

Freestyle skier Lloyd Wallace heads to his second Winter Olympics hoping a new trick will put him in finals contention in the men's aerials.

Dorset's Wallace, 26, will compete in Beijing next month hoping his quadruple-twisting triple back-flip can lead him to medal contention.

"It's been a serious step up in the past 18 months with some highs and lows," he told BBC South Today.

"But I'm also super-excited to see where it can take me at the games."

Wallace was selected for his second Winter Olympics earlier this month following a nervy wait to hear if he had made the 11-strong Team GB freestyle skiing squad.

He had only returned to the sport 18 months ago following a break after finishing 20th in Pyeongchang 2018.

"I decided to give it another crack," he said. "The Winter Olympics was definitely a goal of mine coming into it and I feel I'm in the best form of my life.

"It feels very different from last time [in 2018] where I was coming off the back of an injury.

"The level of the sport has really increased and I've had to improve with that to compete alongside everyone else.

"It's just great to be able to say I'll be going there and competing alongside the best in the world."

And what about the new trick up Wallace's sleeve? What exactly is a quadruple-twisting triple back-flip?

"It's three back-flips and then I'm doing one twist in the first somersault, two twists in the second and one twist in the third," Southampton-born Wallace revealed.

"It can be a really scary sport on the best of days, but when you add in a trick like this, it can become even more terrifying.

"But hopefully pulling something off like this can put me into the top 12 for finals qualification after the first day and prove I can kick it with the best."