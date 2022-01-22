Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Wallace is aiming to better his 20th place at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Freestyle aerial skier Lloyd Wallace said it was "unbelievable" to be selected for a second Winter Olympics after a season that was "touch and go" at times.

Wallace, 26, will be Team GB's only athlete in the discipline in Beijing.

He made his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang in 2018, after suffering a serious head injury months before.

"Four years ago was tough - I was coming back from a big injury," Wallace told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"This time I'm healthy, I'm fit. Touch wood the pre-Olympic camp goes smoothly.

"I've managed to add another few tricks to my arsenal, so I'm now doing tricks that are competing with the best in the world."

Wallace said that while he's been in the "form of his life" this season, there have been times he didn't know whether he'd make it to a second Olympics, and for periods he remained without national governing body funding.

"There's just been a couple of hiccups here and there that have really took this Olympic qualification down to the wire, and at times I thought I really wasn't going to make it," he said.

Wallace finished 20th at the last Winter Olympics but said his level in the sport has improved significantly since, allowing him to now compete with the top athletes.

"I've put in some seriously hard work. I've had to change a lot of my basic skills to allow me to go and compete with the best in the world," Wallace continued.

"I've got two different quadruple twisting triple somersaults, which are jumps that have won at each and every World Cup this season.

"The standard of aerial internationally has gone through the roof compared to four years ago, but I'm rising with it.

"It's going to be an absolute privilege to kick it with all the other guys out there and put on what will be an absolutely spectacular show in Beijing."