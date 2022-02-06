Winter Olympics: medal table - which country has won most golds?
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Sweden
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|ROC
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Australia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Slovenia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|9
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Austria
|0
|2
|1
|3
|11
|Italy
|0
|2
|1
|3
|13
|United States
|0
|2
|0
|2
|14
|Canada
|0
|1
|1
|2
|15
|France
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Finland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Hungary
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1