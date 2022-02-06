Winter Olympics: medal table - which country has won most golds?

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Norway2013
2Sweden2002
3ROC1225
4Germany1102
4Netherlands1102
6Australia1012
6Japan1012
6Slovenia1012
9China1001
9New Zealand1001
11Austria0213
11Italy0213
13United States0202
14Canada0112
15France0101
16Finland0011
16Hungary0011
16Poland0011

