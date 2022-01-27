Winter Olympics quiz: Test your knowledge of the Games
Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics
|XXIV Olympic Winter Games
|Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing run from 4-20 February and BBC TV will show over 300 hours of live action, with an extra stream available on digital platforms.
There will also be extensive commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and all the latest news from the Games will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.
Here are 12 questions to get you in the mood and test your knowledge of previous Games.
- Amazing ways to overcome road rage: Enter the happy place of Zen Motoring
- Awkward questions and emotional confrontations: Meeting your ex for dinner, what could go wrong?