Winter Olympics quiz: Test your knowledge of the Games

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Lizzy Yarnold
Lizzy Yarnold won the second of her two skelton golds at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang
XXIV Olympic Winter Games
Hosts: Beijing, China Dates: 4-20 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing run from 4-20 February and BBC TV will show over 300 hours of live action, with an extra stream available on digital platforms.

There will also be extensive commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and all the latest news from the Games will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

Here are 12 questions to get you in the mood and test your knowledge of previous Games.

