Deas (left) won bronze at the 2018 Winter Olympics when British team-mate Lizzy Yarnold won gold

Great Britain have picked Laura Deas, Brogan Crowley, Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt for the skeleton at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

Deas won bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and will compete in the women's event along with debutant Crowley.

Weston and Wyatt will be making their debuts in the men's discipline.

"Being selected for a second Olympic Games feels like a huge honour and it's something I've worked incredibly hard to achieve," said Wrexham-born Deas.

The 33-year-old Deas added: "Pulling on Team GB kit always makes me feel like I can do something special and, heading to Beijing, I will be aiming to do just that."

The Winter Olympics take place from 4-20 February, with the skeleton being competed over fours runs across two days.

The men's event is on 10 and 11 February, while the women's competition will be on 11 and 12 February.

Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold is a two-time Olympic gold medallist in the skeleton.

"Skeleton has been a source of great pride since its introduction to the Olympic Programme back in 2002," said Georgina Harland, Team GB's chef de mission for Beijing 2022.

"With today's selection we have a mix of a proven medal success in Laura, as well as the next generation of talent coming through the system in Brogan, Marcus and Matt."