Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Staudinger competed at Pyeongchang 2018 and finished 33rd

Great Britain have picked Rupert Staudinger as the team's sole representative in the luge for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Staudinger made his Olympics debut at Pyeongchang 2018 where he finished 33rd.

"I'll be giving it my best shot and I'm raring and ready to go," said 24-year-old Staudinger.

"The season has been challenging but the Olympic track suits me well and I'm ready to perform my best."

The Winter Olympics take place from 4-20 February.

The British Olympic Association said Staudinger "hopes to record a top 20 performance in Beijing".

Staudinger competed for Team GB at at Pyeongchang 2018 with Adam Rosen, who died at the age of 37 from cancer in 2021.

"It will be a poignant moment for Rupert having competed with AJ (Rosen) in Pyeongchang, who sadly passed away recently," said Georgie Harland, Team GB's chef de mission.

"I know that Rupert learnt a lot from AJ and I am sure he will carry his memory with him as he takes to the track in Beijing."