Lizzy Yarnold is a two-time Olympic gold medallist in skeleton racing

Great Britain's most successful Winter Olympian Lizzy Yarnold will join the BBC team covering the Winter Olympics.

The Games take place from 4-20 February in Beijing and BBC TV will show over 300 hours of live action, with an extra stream available on digital platforms.

Yarnold, twice Olympic skeleton champion, will join figure skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean in analysing the action.

Olympic skiers Graham Bell and Chemmy Alcott are also among the BBC experts.

Hazel Irvine, Jeanette Kwakye, Ayo Akinwolere and JJ Chalmers will present the live TV coverage from BBC Sport's base in Salford, while Clare Balding will host a daily highlights catch-up show on BBC Two.

Live coverage and highlights of all the major events, starting at midnight each day, will be shown on BBC One and BBC Two, with an additional live stream on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website throughout the Games.

British snowboarder Aimee Fuller will present BBC Three 'Extra', a daily one-hour show with extended highlights.

A host of world-class athletes will provide commentary, including Olympic figure skating gold medallist Robin Cousins, ex-world champion speed skater Wilf O'Reilly, Olympic bobsleigh medallist John Jackson, curling gold medallist Rhona Howie and former curling world champion Jackie Lockhart.

BBC Radio 5 Live's extensive coverage will be led by Andy Stevenson, Gigi Salmon and Rob Hatch as they provide daily updates and reports.

BBC Sport online will offer a live stream of the action from Beijing as well as on-demand video clips, a medal table, live text commentaries, reports and features.

Fans can visit the website or app for a comprehensive day-by-day guide and get the lowdown on Team GB and global medal hopes.

Meanwhile, Fuller's Olympic Mile podcast on BBC Sounds will hear from some of the biggest names taking part in the Games.

And BBC iPlayer launches special documentary Free Spirits on 1 February following a group of Team GB freestyle skiers and snowboarders around the world as they prepare for the biggest sporting event of their lives.

"We are delighted to bring audiences the very best action and medal moments from Beijing," said BBC director of sport Barbara Slater.

"Our expert line-up of international winter sport stars combined with our round-the-clock coverage will ensure that the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games take pride of place in an already mouth-watering sporting year."