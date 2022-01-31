Winter Olympics: BBC Sport's TV, radio and online coverage of the 2022 Games
The 24th Winter Olympics take place in Beijing, China from 4-20 February and BBC Sport has comprehensive coverage.
There will be more than 300 hours of live coverage on BBC One and BBC Two, plus a second live stream on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and online.
There will also be daily highlights programmes on BBC Two and BBC Three.
The BBC Sport website and app will also have video highlights, on-demand clips, live text and reports, while Radio 5 Live will cover all the big moments.
The sporting programme includes a record 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports and Team GB's 50 athletes are hoping to secure a record number of medals.
Times, channels and platforms
All times listed are GMT (Beijing is eight hours ahead). Event start times are subject to change and the BBC is not responsible for any that may be made. Also, coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.
Wednesday 2 February
12:00-14:05 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Thursday 3 February
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Friday 4 February
Live coverage
00:30-07:30 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
Opening ceremony
11:30-14:15 - BBC One
Highlights
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
Saturday 5 February - day one
Live coverage
00:25-06:00 - BBC One (BBC One NI - 00:55-06:00)
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
01:00-12:20 - BBC Red Button
06:00-10:00 - BBC Two
10:00-11:45 - BBC One
11:45-16:30 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app
14:30-17:20 & 19:30-01:00 - BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-21:00 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Sunday 6 February - day two
Live coverage
00:40-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-12:15 - BBC Two
12:15-15:05 - BBC One
15:05-17:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
21:30-22:30 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Monday 7 January - day three
Live coverage
23:55-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-09:15 - BBC Two
09:15-13:00 - BBC One
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Tuesday 8 January - day four
Live coverage
00:00-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-09:15 - BBC Two
09:15-13:00 - BBC One
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Wednesday 9 January - day five
Live coverage
00:00-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-09:15 - BBC Two
09:15-13:00 - BBC One
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Thursday 10 January - day six
Live coverage
00:00-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-09:15 - BBC Two
09:15-13:00 - BBC One
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Friday 11 January - day seven
Live coverage
00:00-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-09:15 - BBC Two
09:15-13:00 - BBC One
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Saturday 12 January - day eight
Live coverage
00:00-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-10:00 - BBC Two
10:00-12:00 - BBC One
12:00-17:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-21:00 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Sunday 13 January - day nine
Live coverage
00:15-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-12:15 - BBC Two
12:15-16:45 - BBC One
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-21:00 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Monday 14 January - day 10
Live coverage
00:20-04:00 - BBC Two
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
04:00-06:00 - BBC One
06:00-09:15 - BBC Two
09:15-13:00 - BBC One
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Tuesday 15 January - day 11
Live coverage
00:00-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-09:15 - BBC Two
09:15-13:00 - BBC One
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Wednesday 16 January - day 12
Live coverage
00:00-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-09:15 - BBC Two
09:15-13:00 - BBC One
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Thursday 17 January - day 13
Live coverage
00:00-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-15:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-09:15 - BBC Two
09:15-13:00 - BBC One
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
15:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Friday 18 January - day 14
Live coverage
00:00-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-09:15 - BBC Two
09:15-13:00 - BBC One
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
Highlights
16:00-01:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-20:55 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Saturday 19 January - day 15
Live coverage
00:00-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-16:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-10:00 - BBC Two
10:00-12:00 - BBC One
12:00-13:15 - BBC Two
13:15-16:30 - BBC One
Highlights
16:00-01:00 -BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
20:00-21:00 - Winter Olympics Extra - BBC Three
Sunday 20 January - day 16
Live coverage
00:00-06:00 - BBC One
01:00-12:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app
06:00-11:15 - BBC Two
Winter Olympics review
11:15-12:00 - BBC One
Closing ceremony
12:00-14:30 - BBC One
Highlights
19:00-20:00 - Today at the Games - BBC Two
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.
BBC Sport's platforms
You can view BBC Sport output on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app.
You listen to our radio sports programming as well as podcasts on BBC Sounds.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.