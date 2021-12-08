Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Farrell Treacy (left) also raced at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

Short track speed skaters Kathryn Thomson and Farrell and Niall Treacy have been named in Team GB's squad for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Thomson, 25, and Farrell Treacy, 26, will compete in their second Games while Farrell's younger brother Niall, 21, is named for the first time.

"Being told was like no other feeling I've experienced," Niall said.

"It's something I've been dreaming of ever since I started speed skating 13 years ago."

He added: "I knew this is where I wanted to go and I'm just so proud and more importantly honoured that I've been selected."

Thomson will race in the women's 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m while Farrell and Niall will both contest the men's 1,000m. Farrell will also go in the men's 1,500m.

British Ice Skating performance and talent Manager Jon Eley, said: "We are really pleased for Niall to be making his Olympic debut. For Kathryn and Farrell, a second Games will be a chance for them to once again go out on a major stage, perform to their very best and inspire a new generation of skaters."

The Winter Olympics begin on 4 February.