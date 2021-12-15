Winter Olympics: Three Team GB figure skaters to make Olympic debut

Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Natasha McKay, Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear
Natasha McKay, Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear will all be making their Olympic debuts

Figure skaters Natasha McKay, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson have been selected to make their Olympic debuts for Team GB at Beijing 2022.

Five-time British champion McKay, 26, will compete in the women's singles.

Fear, 22, and Gibson, 27, will skate in the ice dance.

Gibson said of their Olympic selection: "To feel like years and years of hard work and dedication have paid off is truly one of the most satisfying things."

Fear and Gibson were paired together in 2016 and the duo finished seventh at the 2021 World Championships.

McKay said of her selection: "It has always been a dream of mine and I am so excited that it is now becoming a reality."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Sweepers guide a curling stone into the 'house'

    How to get into curling - an intricate, tactical back-and-forth game on a sheet of ice, accessible to all ages.

  • Synchronised ice skating

    How to get into ice skating - find a rink near you and start gliding across the ice.

  • Ashley Tait; Csanad Virag

    Learn how to get involved in ice hockey to put your skating and hand-eye co-ordination to the test.

  • Dad and daughter skiing

    How to get into skiing - a full-body workout, guaranteed to get you fitter, with slopes and centres across the UK.

  • Elite League

    Latest news and results from the official site.