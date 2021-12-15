Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Natasha McKay, Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear will all be making their Olympic debuts

Figure skaters Natasha McKay, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson have been selected to make their Olympic debuts for Team GB at Beijing 2022.

Five-time British champion McKay, 26, will compete in the women's singles.

Fear, 22, and Gibson, 27, will skate in the ice dance.

Gibson said of their Olympic selection: "To feel like years and years of hard work and dedication have paid off is truly one of the most satisfying things."

Fear and Gibson were paired together in 2016 and the duo finished seventh at the 2021 World Championships.

McKay said of her selection: "It has always been a dream of mine and I am so excited that it is now becoming a reality."