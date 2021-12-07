The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to take place from Friday, 4 February to Sunday, 20 February next year

The Beijing Winter Olympics will not be postponed under any circumstances related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Olympic Committee says.

There are concerns over the new Omicron variant, with early signs suggesting it is more transmissible than the currently prevalent Delta strain.

The pandemic led to the Tokyo 2020 summer Games being delayed by 12 months.

However, the IOC says there is no chance of that being repeated.

Asked whether there were any circumstances in which the Games could be postponed, Juan Antonio Samaranch, head of the IOC's Beijing co-ordination commission, said: "The answer is no. In all walks of life we have learned for the last two years in a Covid world you have to be flexible and adapt rapidly to changing conditions.

"We have that in Beijing. We have done all the rehearsals, all the possible situations, they have prepared for any possible contingency."

Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi said there was no expectation the Games would be held in empty venues and that details on ticket sales were expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Only people from mainland China will be able to attend the Games.

"The organisers are planning for the presence of spectators, including the concessions, food and beverages," said Dubi.

"I would expect [a decision will be taken on spectators] in the next few weeks because past this time anyway, it would be physically impossible to get the [sales] campaign up and running."