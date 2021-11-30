Last updated on .From the section Winter Olympics

Elise Christie has struggled in the World Cup qualifying events

Former world champion short track speed skater Elise Christie is set to miss February's Winter Olympics in China.

Christie has been troubled with an ankle injury this season and was behind fellow Scot Kathryn Thomson in the World Cup qualifying events.

With only Britain's leading points scorer expected to be awarded a place, the 31-year-old is poised to miss out.

Christie, who suffered crashes and disqualifications at the last two Games, said her heart was "shattered".

The Livingston-born skater has competed at three previous Olympics, but was disqualified in all three events in 2014 and a further two in 2018.