Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear won bronze medals at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo in November

2021 British Figure Skating Championships Venue: Ice Sheffield Dates: 4-5 December Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

The British Figure Skating Championships take place in Sheffield this week and there is live coverage on the BBC on Saturday and Sunday.

With a place in the Great Britain Winter Olympic team still to be confirmed, ice dance stars Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will look to put on a good show.

The three-time national champions secured Britain a quota place for February's Beijing Games with a seventh-place finish at the World Championships in June.

Lilah will compete against her younger sister Sasha, who dances with George Waddell, among other duos.

Four-time British champion Natasha McKay, who also clinched a quota place for Team GB, will defend her senior women's title against former winners Danielle Harrison and Karly Robertson.

In the senior men's group, Peter James Hallam and Graham Newberry return after winning gold and silver respectively in 2020, with Edward Appleby competing in both senior and junior categories this year.

Senior qualifiers

Senior women Senior men Bethan Whiteman Bethany Powell Danielle Harrison Eleanor Hayes Karly Robertson Kristen Spours Natasha McKay Nina Povey Rebecca Gillespie Victoria McMahon Edward Appleby Elliot Thompson Graham Newberry Peter James Hallam Senior Pairs Senior Ice Dance Anastastia Vaipan Law / Luke Digby Lydia Smart / Harry Mattick Zoe Jones / Christopher Boyadji Brienne Reher /Christopher Bland Charlotte Man / Toby Palmer Eleanor Hirst / Anthony Currie Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson Sasha Fear / George Waddell

How to watch

All times are GMT and are subject to change.

Saturday, 4 December

Short Programme

12:55-15:20 GMT - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Ice Dance

16:40-17:45 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 5 December

Free Programme

14:15-18:45 GMT - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Four-time champion Natasha McKay will compete in the senior women's category

Short and free programmes, figure skating and ice dance - the definitions

Competitors take part in a short and free programme in each event. The short programme is more technical and requires the performance of certain selected moves.

The free programme allows more flexibility to showcase creative strengths within a longer routine.

The scores of both routines are combined to give competitors an overall result.

Ice dance features couples skating to contemporary music and having to stay within two arms' lengths and perform complicated - often synchronised - moves. There are no jumps in ice dance.

Marks are deducted for falls, interruptions, failing to synchronise with the music and creativity.

Pairs, by contrast, are choreographed to classical music and judged on the skaters' ability to perform lifts, side-by-side jumps and throws.

Peter James Hallam will compete for gold once again

