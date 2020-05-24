Beijing 2022: Team GB appoint Georgie Harland as first female chef de mission

Great Britain's Georgie Harland celebrates winning modern penthatlon bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics
Great Britain's Georgie Harland won modern pentathlon bronze at Athens 2004

Olympic bronze medallist Georgie Harland has been appointed Team GB's first female chef de mission - team manager - for the 2022 Winter Games.

Harland, 42, won modern pentathlon bronze at Athens 2004 and was a deputy chef for both Rio 2016 and the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games.

She replaces Mike Hay, who led the team at Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from 4-20 February, 2022.

