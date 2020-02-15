Russia's Evgeny Ustyugov stripped of Sochi 2014 gold medal for doping

Evgeny Ustyugov (second right) won biathlon relay gold at Sochi 2014

Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov has been stripped of the relay gold medal he won at the 2014 Sochi Olympics after being found guilty of doping by the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

Ustyugov, 34, who retired in 2014, has had his results for the 2013-14 season annulled after a sample taken in 2013 tested positive for a steroid.

Compatriot Svetlana Sleptsova has also been found guilty of doping and had her 2013-14 biathlon results removed.

Both rulings are subject to appeal.

Ustyugov also won gold at the the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver in the 15km mass start, while Sleptsova, who retired in 2017, won relay gold at the same Games.

Both athletes were banned for two years, starting on 13 February 2020. They have 21 days to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Russia were given a four-year ban from all major sporting events by the World Anti-Doping Agency in December.

They are appealing against the decision, which came after Russia's Anti-Doping Agency was declared non-compliant for manipulating laboratory data handed over to investigators in January 2019.