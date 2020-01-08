Winter Youth Olympics 2020: How to follow live coverage and highlights on the BBC
-
|2020 Winter Youth Olympics on the BBC
|Date: 9-22 January Hosts: Lausanne, Switzerland
|Coverage: Watch live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
The 2020 Winter Youth Olympics will bring together the world's brightest young talent on snow and ice to compete in Lausanne, Switzerland this January.
Team GB's 28-strong squad will take part in 11 of the 16 disciplines, with freestyle skier Kirsty Muir providing one of the biggest medal hopes after she picked up two podium finishes at the Freestyle Junior World Ski Championships.
The team also includes Sam Bolton, who will become the first Briton to compete in an Olympic ski jumping event since Salt Lake City 17 years ago, and Jamie Rankin, the son of Janice Rankin, part of GB's 2002 gold medal-winning curling team.
You can watch extensive live coverage and highlights from Lausanne 2020 on the BBC Sport website and app and via the BBC iPlayer, where you will also be able to catch up on the action.
BBC coverage times
All times are GMT and are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for changes to the schedule that may occur.
Thursday 9 January
18:55-2030: Opening ceremony
Friday 10 January
09:00-18:35: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Saturday 11 January
08:00-09:00: Highlights
09:00-18:35: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Sunday 12 January
08:00-09:00: Highlights
09:00-18:40: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Monday 13 January
08:00-09:00: Highlights
09:00-18:45: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Tuesday 14 January
07:30-08:30: Highlights
08:30-18:45: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Wednesday 15 January
08:00-09:00: Highlights
09:00-18:45: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Thursday 16 January
10:00-11:00: Highlights
11:00-13:30: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Friday 17 January
15:00-16:00: Highlights
16:00-18:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
19:00-21:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Saturday 18 January
07:30-08:30: Highlights
08:30-21:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Sunday 19 January
07:30-0830: Highlights
08:30-2100: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Monday 20 January
07:30-08:30: Highlights
08:30-21:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Tuesday 21 January
07:30-08:30: Highlights
08:30-21:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
Wednesday 22 January
08:00-09:00: Highlights
09:00-18:00: Live Winter Youth Olympics coverage
18:00-18:45: Closing ceremony
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.