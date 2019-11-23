European Curling Championships: Eve Muirhead's Scotland defeated in final

Eve Muirhead's Scotland have been defeated by Sweden in the final of the European Curling Championships.

Anna Hasselborg clinched victory with the final stone of the match for the reigning champions.

In what was a tight contest, the Scots, who knocked out world champion Silvana Tirinzoni's Switzerland in the semi-finals, went into the final end with a slender one-point lead.

However, Hasselborg's fine shot at the death secured gold in Helsingborg.

More to follow.