Winter Olympics: Italy's Milan-Cortina bid chosen as host for the 2026 Games

Italian snowboarder Michela Moioli and skier Sofia Goggia dab after giving a presentation to the IOC
Italian snowboarder Michela Moioli and skier Sofia Goggia dab after giving a presentation to the IOC

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo have been announced as the hosts of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee voted for Italy's joint bid ahead of Stockholm, Sweden, to stage the event.

Skating sports and ice hockey will be held in Milan, while most alpine skiing events will take place in the resort of Cortina.

Other snow sports will be held in other venues in the Italian Alps, including Bormio and Livigno.

Cortina previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956, while Turin staged the 2006 edition of the Games.

There were only two candidates left after four other bidders - Swiss city Sion, Japan's Sapporo, Austria's Graz and 1988 hosts Calgary in Canada - had earlier dropped out of the race with concerns over the event's size and cost.

IOC president Thomas Bach opens the envelope announcing that Milan-Cortina has won the bid
IOC president Thomas Bach opens the envelope announcing that Milan-Cortina has won the bid

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you