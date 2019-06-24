Winter Olympics: Italy's Milan-Cortina bid chosen as host for the 2026 Games

Italian snowboarder Michela Moioli and skier Sofia Goggia dab after giving a presentation to the IOC

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo have been announced as the hosts of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee voted for Italy's joint bid ahead of Stockholm, Sweden, to stage the event.

Skating sports and ice hockey will be held in Milan, while most alpine skiing events will take place in the resort of Cortina.

Other snow sports will be held in other venues in the Italian Alps, including Bormio and Livigno.

Cortina previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956, while Turin staged the 2006 edition of the Games.

There were only two candidates left after four other bidders - Swiss city Sion, Japan's Sapporo, Austria's Graz and 1988 hosts Calgary in Canada - had earlier dropped out of the race with concerns over the event's size and cost.