Curling: Scotland move fifth at World Championships after two wins
-
- From the section Sport
Scotland moved joint fifth in the World Women's Curling Championship after recording their third win in Denmark.
The Scots defeated Germany 9-8 in the first session before edging Latvia 5-4.
Both were tense affairs with Scotland scoring two in the last end to beat the Germans.
After losing their first two matches of the tournament, Sophie Jackson's rink are now a strong position ahead of Tuesday's tie against Canada.
That match against the Canadians will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website from 12:45 GMT.