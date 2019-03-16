Women's World Curling Championships: Scotland start with loss against Japan

  • From the section Sport
Scotland v Japan
Scotland struggled in their opener with Japan

Scotland made a disappointing start to the Women's World Curling Championships after losing their first round-robin match 10-4 to Japan.

Sophie Jackson's rink, who qualified after beating Eve Muirhead's team to win the Scottish Championship last month, were 5-0 down after four ends.

They did rally in the fifth but endured a horrible sixth end to fall 9-2 behind, before ultimately conceding after the eighth.

The Scots face Canada on Tuesday.

That match will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website from 12:45 GMT.

