Bobsleigh star Mica Moore 'nervous' ahead of athletics return

Mica Moore was a track athlete before taking up bobsleigh

GB bobsleigh star Mica Moore says she is "a little bit nervous" but looking forward to her return to athletics this weekend.

Moore, 25, finished eighth alongside Mica McNeill in the women's bobsleigh at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

But the Cardiff sprinter - who competed for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games - will switch back to athletics until the bobsleigh season resumes.

She will race for the first time this year in Loughborough on Sunday.

"I really like coming back to athletics," she told BBC Sport Wales. "It brings me a bit of relaxation because bobsleigh's so fast-paced and scary at times.

"I am a little bit nervous and I don't know why. I probably get this nervous every year but just forget about it by the end of the year.

"I hope people don't look at me differently. I still just class myself as a Welsh sprinter."

Mica Moore tucks herself in as Mica McNeill guides their bobsleigh down the course in Pyeongchang

Empty feeling

The eighth place finish by Moore and pilot McNeill in Pyeongchang was the best by a British women's team in Olympic bobsleigh history.

But Moore admits that afterwards she suffered from the infamous "Olympic blues", so often described by athletes.

"You feel like it's all over now and you don't really have a role to play," she said. "I just felt really empty inside.

"But I feel a lot better now and it's nice that I'm able to come back to athletics and have a structure and routine.

"The couch potato side of me would love a summer off! But I really enjoy doing athletics in the summer."

Mica Moore (l) missed out on the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games with Wales after prioritising her bobsleigh ambitions

Moore says it was an "emotional" build-up to her first Olympics as funding for the GB women's bobsleigh team was withdrawn with just months to go.

Moore and McNeill began a fundraising campaign to help get them through the World Cup circuit, which raised an extraordinary £40,000.

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association then announced it would "partially support" the women's team, but Moore says she does not yet know if that will carry on into next season.

"Currently we don't know the funding situation with British Bobsleigh - I think that's going to be revealed later in the summer," she continued. "But we're not currently asking for funds from the public.

"Hopefully British Bobsleigh can support us throughout the winter. That would be the perfect scenario - not to have all that stress put on us."

The BBSA is understood to have applied to UK Sport for funding for the next Olympic cycle and it hopes this will cover both its men's and women's bobsleigh programmes.

Mica McNeill (l) and Mica Moore won the Junior Bobsleigh World Championship in January 2017

Moore will still train within the bobsleigh setup over the summer, but her focus will lie on the athletics track too.

At this Sunday's Loughborough International she hopes to race in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

It will mark the start of her four-year goal to represent Wales at her second Commonwealth Games in 2022 - just after her second Winter Olympics.

"It would be amazing," she said. "This year I was absolutely gutted I couldn't go to the Commonwealth Games.

"I'd love to represent Wales again on the Commonwealth stage and if that was alongside an Olympic Games I think that would probably top off my career."