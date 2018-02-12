BBC Sport - Winter Olympics: 'Absolutely unbeatable'- Chloe Kim sets pace in the halfpipe qualifier
'Absolutely unbeatable'- 17-year-old Kim sets pace in halfpipe
- From the section Winter Olympics
USA's Chloe Kim sets a huge marker in the women's halfpipe qualifying with a score of 95.00. The 17-year-old is the red-hot favourite to win gold in Pyeongchang.
Watch the 2018 Winter Olympics live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.
Available to UK users only.
Find out how to get into snowboarding with the BBC Get Inspired guide.
Winter Olympics video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired