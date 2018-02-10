Winter Olympics: Drone display in opening ceremony was pre-recorded

Media playback is not supported on this device Swarm of drones form the Olympic rings at 2018 Winter Games opening ceremony

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Full coverage times

The spectacular sight of 1,218 drones forming the Olympic rings during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics was pre-recorded.

Organisers had said that because of "possible freezing weather and strong winds" that part of the event had been "secretly pre-recorded".

The International Olympic Committee said it was this footage that was used.

"Due to impromptu logistical changes it (drone deployment) did not proceed," said an IOC spokesman.

The feat was a Guinness World Record for drones used in a performance.

Organisers said "advanced technology was used to form the Olympic Rings, representing humanity's passion and harmony through sport".

In 2008, a fireworks display used during the opening ceremony of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing was apparently faked.

Beijing's organising committee (Bocog) said that they used pre-recorded footage for the event.