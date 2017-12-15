BBC Sport - Skeleton World Cup: Russia's Elena Nikitina wins in Innsbruck
Banned Russian athlete wins Skeleton world cup
Russia's Elena Nikitina, who has been banned from the Olympics, has won the Skeleton World Cup in Innsbruck.
The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation allowed Nikitina to compete after lifting its initial ban.
