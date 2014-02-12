Great Britain's Dave Murdoch holds his nerve with the very last stone to edge out Switzerland 4-2 in their men's curling round robin game.

Murdoch curls the final stone under pressure to dislodge the Swiss stone from the house, earning Britain a third win from four games.

British women's skip Eve Muirhead missed a high-risk, all-or-nothing shot at the death which handed Canada victory in their match earlier on.

