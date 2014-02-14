Sochi 2014: Swiss Dario Cologna defends cross country title

Switzerland's Dario Cologna became only the third man to successfully defend his Winter Olympic men's cross country 15km title with a win in Sochi.

Cologna, 27, who also won the men's skiathlon on Sunday, finished 28.50 seconds ahead of Sweden's Johan Olsson.

Daniel Richardsson, also of Sweden, took bronze, edging out Finland's Iivo Niskanen by a margin of 0.2secs.

Did you know? In 2013, Dario Cologna won the men's Swiss Sports Personality of the Year award. The 2012 award had been won by tennis star Roger Federer

Britain had three competitors, with Andrew Young finishing 37th, Andrew Musgrave 44th and Callum Smith 67th.

Cologna, who missed part of the season with an ankle injury, completed the course in a time of 38 minutes 29.70 seconds.

Young, 21, was competing in his second Winter Olympics and was pleased with how he performed.

"It was an awesome race, I am really happy," he said. "I enjoyed myself and skied to the best of my ability in these conditions.

"This isn't my favoured event and I didn't think about the result. I just focused on myself and my technique, relaxed into it and it was really fun."