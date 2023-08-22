Last updated on .From the section Weightlifting

Hannah Lewis, from Poole, says she is aiming to bring home a medal

A primary school teacher is hoping for a World weightlifting title after crowdfunding £2,000 to take part in the World Masters in Poland on Saturday.

Hannah Lewis, 36, from Poole, Dorset, took up the sport a year ago and won gold at the European Masters in May.

But she said with "no funding in weightlifting", she must even buy her own Great Britain kit.

The mum-of-two said she felt "very lucky" to have raised the money she needs to get to the World championship.

"My pupils love it, they think it's absolutely amazing and are very proud of me," she said.

Ms Lewis started competing in September last year and quickly rose through the ranks to become European champion in the women's 35-39 age group, under 81kg category - the equivalent weight of a baby elephant.

The win automatically qualified her for the World Masters competition taking place this year in Wieliczka, Poland.

Ms Lewis trains in her back garden, in between teaching at Talbot Primary School and caring for her own two children, aged three and four.

She told the BBC: "I'll be ecstatic, over the moon if I win, obviously I'll have a European and World title, and it's only my fourth competition.

"I'm going to aim for a medal, then if it's gold - even better."