Emily Campbell shot to prominence at the 2021 European Weightlifting Championships and helped seal her Olympic debut in Japan in the process

Commonwealth gold medal winner Emily Campbell won two silver medals at the World Weightlifting Championships.

The Nottingham weightlifter lifted 122kg in the snatch before lifting 165kg in the clean and jerk in the +87kg category in Bogota, Colombia.

Campbell, 28, was the first Team GB woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal in 2021, with silver in the +87kg category.

In August, she added Commonwealth gold at Birmingham's NEC.