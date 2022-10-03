Last updated on .From the section Weightlifting

A Welsh weightlifting coach and amateur competitor, Matthew Richardson, has been banned for four years after admitting doping offences.

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) imposed the ban after Richardson confessed to the attempted use and possession of several prohibited substances.

Richardson accepted he had bought tamoxifen, mesterolone, human chorionic gonadotropin and clomifene.

His ban runs from 18 August 2020 to 17 August 2024.

Ukad say Richardson told them he had decided against using them and disposed of them.

At the time of the offence Richardson was the owner of Synergi Weightlifting Club in Cardiff.

According to Companies House records, he remains a director and manager of the club.

Ukad director of Operations, Pat Myhill, said: "Our intelligence and investigations team work closely with informants and police forces to catch those supplying and purchasing prohibited substances. This is an important area of our work that helps us to disrupt doping activity and protect the integrity of sport.

"No matter what level of sport you are involved in, doping will not be tolerated. We encourage anyone with information about potential doping in sport to come forward in confidence via our Protect Your Sport initiative."

British Weightlifting chief executive Matthew Curtain said: "This sanction serves as a clear warning to all athletes, both funded and non-funded, of the importance of adhering to all anti-doping rules to ensure complete compliance. British Weightlifting will continue to work closely with Ukad in the fight against doping and to promote and provide a clean sport for all."