Emily Campbell won an Olympic silver medal at Tokyo 2020

Britain's Olympic medallist Emily Campbell has successfully defended her European title with victory in Tirana, Albania.

Campbell, 28, lifted a combined total of 271kg to claim victory and become the first British woman to win gold at successive European Championships.

Turkey's Melike Gunal was 29kg behind Campbell in second, while Austria's Sarah Fischer totalled 230kg in third.

Victory follows the Olympic silver medal Campbell won at Tokyo 2020.