Last updated on .From the section Weightlifting

Gareth Evans represented Wales at three Commonwealth Games

Wales' Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning weightlifter Gareth Evans has announced his retirement.

The 35-year-old won Wales' first gold at Gold Coast 2018 with victory in the men's -69kg.

Evans, from Holyhead, also represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

"I have achieved everything I ever wanted in the sport and more and been able to travel the world in the process," Evans said.

"I will always remember how lucky I have been to do so."

Evans, who also represented Wales at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, gave up his job as a painter and decorator to prepare for London 2012.

Although he did not win a medal, Evans achieved a then new personal best at the games.

Injury forced him to miss out on Rio 2016.