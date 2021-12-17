Last updated on .From the section Weightlifting

Emily Campbell's 283kg at the Olympics was a British and Commonwealth record

Emily Campbell has added to her growing medal collection with a bronze at the World Championships in Uzebekistan.

The 27-year-old Olympic silver medallist finished third in the +87kg category behind China's Son Young-hee and Duangaksorn Chaidee of Thailand.

Campbell, from Nottingham, lifted 121kg in the snatch and then 157kg in the clean and jerk.

She became the first Team GB female to win an Olympic weightlifting medal when she finished second in Tokyo in August.

Her combined total of 283kg was beaten only by China's Li Wenwen.

In April, Campbell won gold at the European Championships in Moscow with a total of 276kg.