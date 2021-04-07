Last updated on .From the section Weightlifting

Muskett is the reigning Commonwealth champion

Emily Muskett has become the first British weightlifter to claim European gold for 26 years by winning the women's 71kg division in Moscow.

The 2019 World bronze medallist lifted 98kg in the snatch stage, before achieving 129kg in the clean-and-jerk stage to total 227kg.

Italy's Alessia Durante claimed silver, as Romanian Raluca Olaru took bronze.

Myrte Augee was the last British weightlifter to win a European title when she took +83kg gold in 1995.

Although the women's 71kg division is not part of the Olympic programme, Muskett's success boosts her chances of attaining a place at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Results from this category and those in the 81kg class will be used to determine the line-up for the 76kg Olympic division.

Muskett, who in addition to claiming the overall victory also claimed European snatch silver as well as clean and jerk gold, is the second Briton to win medals in as many days in Russia, following Sarah Davies' second place finishes in the 64kg division.