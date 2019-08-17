Seven more Russian weightlifters receive suspensions over doping allegations

Dmitry Lapikov won bronze at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 but was later disqualified

Another seven Russian weightlifters have been provisionally suspended for doping violations, the International Weightlifting Federation has said.

They include Nadezhda Evstyukhina and Dmitry Lapikov, who were stripped of their 2008 Olympic medals for doping.

The announcement comes days after five of their compatriots were banned.

"There is no certainty there won't be more suspensions," Maxim Agapitov, president of the Russian Weightlifting Federation, told the RIA news agency.

Evstyukhina and Lapikov were disqualified in 2016.

Chingiz Mogushkov, Adam Maligov, Magomed Abuyev, Maksim Sheiko and Yulia Konovalova have also been suspended, based on data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, said the International Weightlifting Federation.

The World Anti-Doping Agency is in the process of analysing data retrieved earlier this year from the Moscow laboratory and submitting the results to international sports federations.