European Weightlifting Championships: Emily Godley silver secures best-ever GB performance

Emily Godley's European silver came almost a year to the day of her winning Commonwealth Games gold on Australia's Gold Coast

Emily Godley won overall silver to ensure Britain's best performance at a European Championships after Zoe Smith's bronze earlier this week.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist registered a total of 216kg in the women's 71kg category.

She completed two of her three clean and jerks in Batumi, Georgia, to also take silver in that event.

"A pretty bad start to the competition somehow managed to end really well," the 29-year-old said.

"I honestly wasn't expecting much from this due to my hip issues in the build-up. So to come out and be in with a chance of a medal was unreal. It's a bit crazy to go home with two of them!" she added.

"With two overall medals already secured this has been the best performance by a British team to date at the European Seniors," a British Weightlifting spokesperson said.