European Weightlifting Championships: Britain's Zoe Smith claims overall bronze

Britain's Zoe Smith nailed all three lifts in the clean and jerk to claim bronze overall

Zoe Smith won Britain's first overall medal of the European Weightlifting Championships to keep her Tokyo 2020 qualification hopes on track.

The 24-year-old took bronze in the women's -64kg category in Georgia.

Smith, who won Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow in 2014, completed two of her three snatches in Batumi.

She succeeded in all three lifts in clean and jerk - 122, 126 and 128kg - to take silver in that event and bronze overall.

The Londoner, who also won -63kg silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast, hit snatches at 93kg and 96kg before hitting out on 98kg.

Loredana Toma, the 2017 world champion from Romania, took gold, and her team-mate Irina Lepsa won silver.

Smith's British team-mate Sarah Davies finished fourth overall, hitting a maximum of 98kg in the snatch and 125kg in the clean and jerk.