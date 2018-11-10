World Weightlifting Championships: GB set seven new records

Jack Oliver was a silver medallist at Gold Coast 2018

Seven new British records have been set at the 2018 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Ashgabat.

In the Men's 81kg D group, Commonwealth Games silver medallist Jack Oliver lifted 143kg in the snatch, a clean and jerk of 176kg with a total of 319kg.

Owen Boxall (snatch), Sarah Davies (clean and jerk) and Zoe Smith (snatch) were also record breakers.

The competition, in Turkmenistan, is the start of qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

On Thursday, Boxall lifted 148kg in the snatch while Davies lifted a clean and jerk of 123kg with a final total of 217kg, which saw her finish 17th overall.

Smith lifted 95kg in the snatch and finished 18th overall.

GB is made up of three men and six women; British champion Edmon Avetisyan, Oliver and Boxall and British champion Mercy Brown, Emily Campbell, Smith, Davies, Kelly-Jo Robson and Amy Williams.

The competition is due to conclude on Saturday, followed by a closing ceremony.