Leah Wilkinson played an amazing 204 hockey games at international level

Helen Ward, Leah Wilkinson, Suzy Drane and John Devereux have been inducted into the Welsh Sports Hall of Fame.

Olympic hockey medallist Wilkinson, four-time Commonwealth Games netballer Drane, Wales football's all-time leading goalscorer Ward and dual-code rugby international John Devereux bring the roll of honour up to 164 greats.

"They have all... helped to drive up standards on and off the field," said chair Laura McAllister.

"We were delighted to add them."

Wilkinson won an Olympic bronze at the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021 with Great Britain, and was a four-time Commonwealth Games athlete and a nine-time veteran of the European Championships with Wales.

She eventually became a full-time professional at the age of 33 and announced her international retirement this year at the age of 36, but is still playing at the highest level of club hockey in the UK.

Wilkinson is the most capped sportsperson in the history of Welsh sport with 204 caps and works as a teacher.

Drane has been at the heart of Welsh netball for almost two decades, captaining both Wales and the Celtic Dragons as a centre, wing attack or wing defence.

She won 105 caps, went to four Commonwealth Games and two World Cups before retiring from the international game in 2022, and becomes the third netball player to be inducted after Helen Weston and Wendy White.

Cross-code rugby international Devereux played for Wales and Great Britain. Primarily a centre, he was part of the most successful Wales union team to date that claimed third place at the inaugural 1987 Rugby World Cup at the inaugural event in 1987.

He was part of the Great Britain league side that lost the 1992 Rugby League World Cup final against Australia, and also reached the 2000 World Cup semi-final with Wales.

Stepping down from international sport earlier this year, Ward bowed out with 105 caps and 44 goals - a national record that surpasses the 41 scored by Gareth Bale for the men's side.

Ward won the FA Cup once with Arsenal, played in two more finals and enjoyed a career at both amateur and professional levels with the Gunners, Chelsea, Watford and Reading that saw her win other titles and promotions.

She took time off to have two children during her career, but came back to score more goals for club and country before retiring in May 2023.

"Between them, Leah, Suzy and Helen amassed 434 caps for their country in three amazing careers before stepping down from the international stage in the past 12 months," said McAllister.

"It was also great to have John Devereux honoured on the same night. He played in the most successful Welsh rugby union team to date at the World Cup and played in a Rugby League World Cup final with Great Britain.

"It was especially nice to see rugby league greats, and roll of honour members Billy Boston and Jim Mills, able to welcome him into their exclusive club."