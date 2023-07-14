Lee Byrne: Ex-Wales and Lions full-back becomes co-owner of Merthyr Town
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Lee Byrne has become Merthyr Town Football Club's latest star owner.
Byrne joins Wales midfielder Joe Morrell and Glamorgan Cricket's Chris Cooke in having a stake in the club.
The Martyrs play in the Southern League Premier Division, the seventh tier of the English pyramid.
They have been fan-owned since reforming in 2010, with more than 180 co-owners.
Merthyr also attracts support from the screen - in 2022-23 the club kit was sponsored by Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and her filmmaker fiance Jonny Owen, who is from the town.
They will begin the new 2023-24 season with a home game against Dorchester Town at Penydarren Park on Saturday, 5 August.