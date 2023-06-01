Last updated on .From the section Wales

Jasmine Joyce (right), who plays for Great Britain on the World Sevens circuit, finished fourth with Team GB at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics

Double Olympic taekwondo gold medallist Jade Jones is among 11 Welsh athletes chosen to represent Team GB at the 2023 European Games.

Tokyo 2020 taekwondo silver medallist Lauren Williams is selected, along with boxers Rosie Eccles and Taylor Bevan.

Double Olympian Jasmine Joyce is joined in the GB Rugby Sevens squad by male players Morgan and Tom Williams.

The multi-discipline sports event will take place in Krakow, Poland, from 21 June to 2 July.

The other Welsh athletes to be selected are shooters Ben Llewellin and Georgina Roberts, table tennis player Charlotte Carey and triathlete Olivia Matthias.

Matthias won the Europe Triathlon Cup in Kitzbühel in June 2022 and was part of the Team Wales mixed relay squad which took silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Both Bevan and Eccles won boxing medals in Birmingham. Bevan took silver in the light-heavyweight category while Eccles won light-middleweight gold having taking a welterweight silver medal at the previous Commonwealths on the Gold Coast. She also has bronze and silver European Championship medals.

Carey won bronze in the women's table tennis doubles with Anna Hursey in Birmingham.

Llewellin won silver in the skeet discipline on the Gold Coast in 2018 and was a member of the GB mixed skeet team who won World Championship gold in 2022.

Jones won Olympic gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, but made a disappointing early exit from the competition at the Tokyo games in 2021.

Both Jones and Williams were eliminated in the last 16 earlier this week at the World Taekwondo Championships in Baku.

In all Team GB will send 178 athletes to compete across 18 Olympic disciplines in Krakow, with qualification for the 2024 Paris Games on the line in many.

Qualification for the Paris Olympics will be available for those competing in archery, artistic swimming, boxing, breaking, canoe slalom, diving, modern pentathlon, rugby sevens, shooting and table tennis.

Meanwhile, ranking points toward places at the 2024 Games will be awarded to successful athletes in badminton, BMX freestyle, fencing, mountain bike, taekwondo and triathlon.

The third edition of the European Games, which have previously been held in Baku (2015) and Minsk (2019), will see about 7,000 athletes from 48 European nations compete across a 12-day sporting programme.

The opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 21 June, at Krakow's Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium.