Brian Davies was Team Wales' Chef de Mission at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Brian Davies has been appointed the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Sport Wales.

Davies, who played rugby union for Saracens, had been acting CEO for the past 18 months.

With over 25 years' experience in the sport sector, Davies had rejoined Sport Wales in 2008.

"We are at a point where there is a great task ahead of us and we need to orchestrate the differences to make real impacts against this," he said

"But I believe that we have fantastic people working within sport in Wales, who are determined to fundamentally make a positive difference to the sector and the people of Wales."

Sport Wales chair, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson said Davies' "passion, knowledge and integrity" would be an asset.

Davies' appointment has been ratified by Welsh Government and deputy minister for arts and sport Dawn Bowden said: "He brings a wealth of experience and detailed knowledge of sport in Wales, and I look forward to continuing to work with him to deliver our shared ambitions for the sector."