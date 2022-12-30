Last updated on .From the section Wales

Sophie Ingle (centre) played for Team GB at the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021

Wales captain Sophie Ingle has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Ingle has been appointed OBE for her services to football.

The 31-year-old Chelsea player, who has 123 Wales caps, said it felt "unbelievable" to be honoured for her contribution.

"I never thought I'd get many awards in my football career but to get an OBE from the King is one to top it off really," Ingle told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm really proud for all my family, who have supported me throughout my whole career, and my friends, and obviously for Welsh football - it's an amazing achievement not just for me but for Welsh women's football."

Ingle won her first senior cap against Azerbaijan in 2009 having started out playing football as a youngster at Vale Wanderers before moving on to Cardiff City Ladies.

She first joined Chelsea in 2012, then played for Bristol Academy and Liverpool before rejoining the Blues in 2018.

Chelsea have since won three WSL titles, the Continental Cup, two FA Cups and the Community Shield, and reached the Champions League final.

Ingle, who can play in midfield or defence, has been a regular this season, with her contribution recognised this week when she signed a new contract.

"It was nice to get the deal over the line with Chelsea [and to be] knowing I'm at the club for a further two years at the end of this year," Ingle said.

"Champions league is the next aim for us as a club. Domestically we've won a lot over the last three, four, five years.

"Now we have to try and go one better and be champions of Europe, which is a tough ask."

Ingle, who was born in Llandough, began playing football for Vale Wanderers' boys' team.

She was forced to give up the sport at the age of 12 because Football Association of Wales rules meant she was no longer allowed to play alongside boys, and did not play again until her coach at Vale Wanderers set up a girls' team when she was 14.

Ingle calls the progress made since then in the women's game "crazy" - and says she is excited by the future prospects of Welsh women's football.

"Especially for the younger girls coming through in our Welsh set-up knowing they have pro teams they can go and play for at the age of 16," Ingle said.

"They can train every single day at the age of 16 so they're going to be miles ahead of where I am when they're at my age."

Ingle said she was proud to be "representing our little country Wales" in the New Year Honours.

"We're always wanting to push the national team; push for better standards for the future generations coming through," she added.

"So this award isn't just for me, it's for our whole [Welsh women's football] organisation."

Helen Humphrey, 57, has also been awarded an MBE, for services to women in sport leadership.

And Bill Carne, 75, from Haverfordwest, receives the British Empire Medal for services to sport and charity in Pembrokeshire.