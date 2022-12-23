Last updated on .From the section Wales

It is traditional to hide something in your Christmas pudding, but we have come up with a sporting twist to this festive custom.

Instead of sixpences we've hidden 12 of Wales' sports stars who made headlines in 2022.

So if you fancy some simple sporty yuletide fun, look no further than our Christmas quiz.

A dozen of Wales' finest, hiding behind the figgy puddings. How many can you spot?